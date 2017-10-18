Travel Insurance Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 to 2022

Travel Insurance Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Travel Insurance Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one's own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.

Global and Regional Travel Insurance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Allianz

Munich RE

Generali

AXA

Hanse Merkur

Groupama

Mapfre Asistencia

AIG

CSA Travel Protection

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

MH Ross

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Pingan Baoxian

STARR

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2323739-global-and-regional-travel-insurance-market-research-report-2017

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Medical expense

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

By Application

Domestic Tourism

Oversea Tourism

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2323739-global-and-regional-travel-insurance-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Medical expense

1.1.2.2 Trip Cancellation

1.1.2.3 Trip Delay

1.1.2.4 Property Damage

1.1.2.5 Others

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Domestic Tourism

1.1.3.2 Oversea Tourism

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Allianz

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Munich RE

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Generali

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 AXA

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Hanse Merkur

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Groupama

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Mapfre Asistencia

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 AIG

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 CSA Travel Protection

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 USI Affinity

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 Seven Corners

6.12 MH Ross

6.13 Tokio Marine

6.14 Sompo Japan

6.15 Pingan Baoxian

6.16 STARR

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2323739

Continued....