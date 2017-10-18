Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global 4K Ultra HD TVs Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022

4K Ultra HD TVs-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017  

Description: 

This report studies 4K Ultra HD TVs in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Samsung 
LG 
SONY 
Sharp 
Panasonic 
Toshiba 
Seiki (Tongfang) 
Hisense 
Skyworth 
Changhong 
TCL 
Konka 
Philips(Suning) 
Haier

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
55 Inch 
65 Inch 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Commercial Use 
Home Use

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents:

Global 4K Ultra HD TVs Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.1.1 Definition of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.1.2 Specifications of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.2 Classification of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.2.1 55 Inch 
1.2.2 65 Inch 
1.2.3 Others 
1.3 Applications of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
1.3.1 Commercial Use 
1.3.2 Home Use 
1.3.3 Application 3 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of 4K Ultra HD TVs

……

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of 4K Ultra HD TVs 
8.1 Samsung 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Samsung 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Samsung 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 LG 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 LG 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 LG 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 SONY 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 SONY 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 SONY 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Sharp 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Sharp 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Sharp 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Panasonic 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Panasonic 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Panasonic 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Toshiba 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Toshiba 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Toshiba 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Seiki (Tongfang) 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Seiki (Tongfang) 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Seiki (Tongfang) 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Hisense 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Hisense 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Hisense 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Skyworth 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Skyworth 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Skyworth 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Changhong 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Changhong 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Changhong 2016 4K Ultra HD TVs Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 TCL 
8.12 Konka 
8.13 Philips(Suning) 
8.14 Haier

Continued…..

Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
