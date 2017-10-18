Zimbabwe Insurance Industry Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in the Zimbabwe Insurance Industry 2021

The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe

Synopsis

'The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Zimbabwean insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Zimbabwean economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'The Insurance Industry in Zimbabwe, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Zimbabwean insurance industry, including:

• The Zimbabwean insurance industry's growth prospects by segment and category

• A comprehensive overview of Zimbabwean economy and demographics

• The detailed competitive landscape in the Zimbabwean insurance industry

• The various distribution channels in the Zimbabwean insurance industry

• Detailed regulatory policies of the Zimbabwean insurance industry

• Analysis of natural hazards in Zimbabwean insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Zimbabwe:

• It provides historical values for the Zimbabwean insurance industry for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Zimbabwean insurance industry, along with market forecasts until 2021.

• It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

• It analyzes the various distribution channels in Zimbabwe.

• It profiles the top insurance companies in Zimbabwe and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• On June 16, 2017, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) introduced microinsurance regulation.

• In 2017, First Mutual Health (FMHC) launched a mobile app to manage their insurance portfolio online. The app also enables the online purchase of insurance products from the company

• FBC Insurance has adopted SSP’s digital insurance technology in order to operate more efficiently and remain compliant with the stringent Zimbabwean regulatory environment.

• In March 2016, IPEC increased registration fees and levies for insurance companies and pension funds.

• In 2016, Old Mutual Life, in partnership with Blue Marble Microinsurance, launched a drought insurance product providing insurance against seasonal droughts.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Industry Outlook

5 Life Insurance Outlook

6 Non-Life Insurance Outlook

7 Personal Accident and Health Insurance Outlook

8 Reinsurance Outlook

9 Distribution Channel Outlook

10 Natural and Man-Made Hazards

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Governance, Risk and Compliance

13 Databook

14 Definitions and Methodology

