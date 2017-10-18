Outdoor Advertising 2017 Global Market Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2022

Outdoor Advertising Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.

Global and Regional Outdoor Advertising market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media Inc.

Str?er

Adam Outdoor Advertising

Bell media

Captive Network

CBS Outdoor

CEMUSA

EPAMEDIA

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Focus Media holding limited

Affichage Holding

News outdoor

Air Media

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit Displays

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

