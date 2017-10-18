Outdoor Advertising 2017 Global Market Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.

Global and Regional Outdoor Advertising market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
JCDecaux
Lamar Advertising Company
Outfront Media Inc.
Str?er
Adam Outdoor Advertising
Bell media
Captive Network
CBS Outdoor
CEMUSA
EPAMEDIA
Fairway Outdoor Advertising
Focus Media holding limited
Affichage Holding
News outdoor
Air Media

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Billboards
Street Furniture
Transit Displays
Others

By Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Vehicles Industry
Health and Medical Industry
Commercial and Personal Services
Consumer Goods
Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Billboards
1.1.2.2 Street Furniture
1.1.2.3 Transit Displays
1.1.2.4 Others
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Food & Beverage Industry
1.1.3.2 Vehicles Industry
1.1.3.3 Health and Medical Industry
1.1.3.4 Commercial and Personal Services
1.1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.1.3.6 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 JCDecaux
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Lamar Advertising Company
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Outfront Media Inc.
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Str?er
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Adam Outdoor Advertising
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Bell media
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Captive Network
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 CBS Outdoor
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 CEMUSA
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 EPAMEDIA
6.12 Fairway Outdoor Advertising
6.13 Focus Media holding limited
6.14 Affichage Holding
6.15 News outdoor
6.16 Air Media

