Hydrogen Generation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.99% and Forecast to 2021

Hydrogen generation market refers to the market where hydrogen is generated using different processes such as steam reforming and electrolysis. The hydrogen generation market can be classified on the basis of product either as an on-site hydrogen generator or as a portable hydrogen generator. The generated hydrogen finds application in multiple industries such as chemical, refineries, metal processing, and transportation.

The analysts forecast the global hydrogen generation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydrogen generation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Hydrogen Generation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Hydrogenics

• Messer Group

• The Linde Group

Other prominent vendors

• ALLY HI-TECH

• CALORIC

• CLAIND

• ErreDue

• Heliocentris Group

• HYGEAR

• Iwatani

• Mahler AGS

• McPhy Energy

• NUVERA FUEL CELLS

• PARKER HANNIFIN

• Praxair Technology

• ProtonOnsite

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

• Teledyne Technologies

• XEBEC

Market driver

• Growing demand for fertilizers

Market challenge

• Changes in government policies and regulations

Market trend

• Development of carbon capture technologies

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Hydrogen market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global hydrogen generation market by application

• Global hydrogen generation market by chemical industry

• Global hydrogen generation market by refinery industry

• Global hydrogen generation market by metal processing industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global hydrogen generation market by geography

• Hydrogen generation market in APAC

• Hydrogen generation market in EMEA

• Hydrogen generation market in the Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market driver

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Reduction in fuel cell prices

• Development of carbon capture technologies

• Government incentives for FCVs

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued