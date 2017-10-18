Qualified Intermediary Capital Advisor Founder Dr. Robert Hetsler, Jr. to Speak at Oregon Real Estate Investor’s Expo

Network with national real estate experts at this complimentary, one-day event.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Hetsler, Jr., J.D., CPA, CVA, FCPA, CFF, MAFF, CMAP, the founder and managing partner of Qualified Intermediary Capital Advisors, a leading nationwide provider of 1031 exchange qualified intermediary services, with offices in 20 locations across the country, announces his participation in the upcoming Portland, OR Real Estate Investor Expo on October 21, 2017. The event will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Tigard, OR.

Calling upon more than two decades of expertise as a real estate investor, lawyer and 1031 exchange professional, Dr. Hetsler will share his expertise and the information needed to become a successful real estate investor. He will also educate attendees on the risks and rewards of 1031 exchanges and the emerging market of self-storage TIC investments. Dr. Hetsler’s unique position, as a real estate expert offering services in both English and Spanish, allows him to offer guidance to an international investor audience.

“The world of real estate investing is an ever-evolving landscape,” commented Dr. Hetsler. “With unique products, like self-storage TICs, coming to the forefront, it is imperative that investors, no matter how many years they have under their belts, stay up-to-date with the latest laws and developments. It is also important to understand the tone coming out of Washington regarding potential tax code changes that may impact the world of 1031 exchanges.”

To register for the event, visit: http://realty411expo.com/events/portland-or/

For all other details, including media inquiries, contact Dr. Hetsler at 866-570-1031 or rghetsler(at)gmail.com.

About Qualified Intermediary Capital Advisors

The Qualified Intermediary Capital Advisors team is led by Dr. Robert Hetsler Jr., J.D., CPA, CVA, FCPA, CFF, MAFF, CMAP, who for over 15 years has provided qualified intermediary services to investors for 1031 exchanges, as well as real estate investment locator services and advice. Dr. Hetsler’s education and professional experience positions him as an expert in real estate and complex real estate investments, and allows him to seamlessly execute even the most comprehensive 1031 exchanges. Dr. Hetsler is also an avid real estate investor who owns multiple self-storage facilities, retail space, warehouse space, self-service car washes, raw commercial and residential land, as well as several investment condos across the nation. Learn more at http://www.qualifiedintermediary.net and http://www.1031taxcpa.com (Spanish-language site).