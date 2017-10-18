Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Lignin Products 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.43% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Lignin Products Market 2017

Lignin is a natural and renewable raw material. It is available at an affordable price and used in various applications, such as fine chemicals, carbon fibers, phenolic, activated carbon, phenol, benzene toluene xylene (BTX), biofuel, refinery, bitumen or asphalt, cement additives energy, and several others. Lignin is a raw material used for value-added product development. It is an essential part of the board and paper manufacturing industries.

The analysts forecast the global lignin products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lignin products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373831-global-lignin-products-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Lignin Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Borregaard LignoTech

• Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry

• Domtar

• GreenValue

• Rayonier Advanced Materials

Other prominent vendors

• Aditya Birla Management Corporation

• Asian Lignin Manufacturing

• Dallas Group of America

• Fibria

• Jiangmen Sugarcane Chemical Factory

• Liquid Lignin

• NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Market driver

• Rising demand for lignin in dust control

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rising regulations on wood and wood products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing application of lignin in newer applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2373831-global-lignin-products-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global lignin products market by type

• Global lignosulfonates market

• Global Kraft lignin market

• Global high-purity lignin market

• Global soda lignin market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global lignin products market by application

• Global lignin products market for macromolecules

• Global lignin products market for aromatic compounds

• Global lignin products market for carbon material

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global lignin products market by geography

• Lignin products market in Europe

• Lignin products market in APAC

• Lignin products market in North America

• Lignin products market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing application of lignin in newer applications

• Sustainability and technological innovation

• Increasing R&D in lignin market

..…..Continued