Walkie Talkie - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, global consumption value for Walkie Talkie market was valued at $ 5478.95 million in 2016. Walkie Talkie market by volume, which measures output worldwide, was expected to reach 51,062 K Units in 2016 with an increase of 6.70 % from its year-earlier level.

This report studies Walkie Talkie in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Mainly covers the following product types

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

The segment applications including

Government and Public Safety

Utilities

Industry and Commerce

Others

Segment regions including (other regions also can be added)

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The players list (Partly, Players you are interested in can also be added)

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD

Icom

Hytera

Sepura

Tait

Cobra

Yaesu

Entel Group

Uniden

Midland

BFDX

Kirisun

Quansheng

HQT

Neolink

Lisheng

Abell

Weierwei

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

