Mobile Homes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.86% and Forecast to 2021

A mobile home is a residential structure having a permanently attached chassis, which is completely built and assembled in a factory. This structure is then transported to a physical site on its own wheels or towed on trucks, where it is attached permanently or semi-permanently to the land, and connected with pre-existing utilities. Mobile homes usually come installed with all plumbing fittings, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and necessary electrical appliances.

The analysts forecast the global mobile homes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile homes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from end-users and annual sales data.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Mobile Homes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Clayton

• Cavco Industries

• CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS

• Skyline

• Sunshine Homes

Other prominent vendors

• American Homestar

• Eastcoast Homes & Park Cabins

• Kent Homes

• Kit HomeBuilders West

• Lissett Homes

• Live Oak Homes

• Omar Park Homes

• Pathfinder Homes

• PHPLH

• ScotBilt Homes

• SHELTER

• Tingdene Homes

• Parkwood Modular Buildings

Market driver

• High cost of conventional house construction

Market driver

Market challenge

• Depreciation in value of mobile homes over time

Market challenge

Market trend

• Growing number of retirement home parks/ estates

Market trend

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global mobile homes market by multi section homes

• Global mobile home market by single-section homes

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Mobile homes market in Americas

• Mobile homes market in APAC

• Mobile homes market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing number of retirement home parks/ estates

• Adoption of modern features and designs

• Growth in the number of resident-owned parks

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued