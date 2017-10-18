Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Homes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.86% and Forecast to 2021

A mobile home is a residential structure having a permanently attached chassis, which is completely built and assembled in a factory. This structure is then transported to a physical site on its own wheels or towed on trucks, where it is attached permanently or semi-permanently to the land, and connected with pre-existing utilities. Mobile homes usually come installed with all plumbing fittings, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and necessary electrical appliances.

The analysts forecast the global mobile homes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile homes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from end-users and annual sales data.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Mobile Homes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Clayton
• Cavco Industries
• CHAMPION HOME BUILDERS
• Skyline
• Sunshine Homes

Other prominent vendors
• American Homestar
• Eastcoast Homes & Park Cabins
• Kent Homes
• Kit HomeBuilders West
• Lissett Homes
• Live Oak Homes
• Omar Park Homes
• Pathfinder Homes
• PHPLH
• ScotBilt Homes
• SHELTER
• Tingdene Homes
• Parkwood Modular Buildings

Market driver
• High cost of conventional house construction
Market challenge
• Depreciation in value of mobile homes over time
Market trend
• Growing number of retirement home parks/ estates
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global mobile homes market by multi section homes
• Global mobile home market by single-section homes

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Mobile homes market in Americas
• Mobile homes market in APAC
• Mobile homes market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Growing number of retirement home parks/ estates
• Adoption of modern features and designs
• Growth in the number of resident-owned parks

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued

