CSR-in-Action Bags Training Accreditation in Nigeria

LAGOS , LAGOS , NIGERIA , October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foremost sustainability advocacy, consulting and training outfit, CSR-in-Action, has bagged the Centre for Management Development’s (CMD) accreditation; a testament to the quality of its wide-ranging sustainability training programmes in the country.

CSR-in-Action offers training in business and leadership sustainability. Its College of Sustainable Citizenship (CSC), based in Nigeria, is focused on teaching individuals and corporate bodies about how to engrain sustainable best practices in the very core of their day-to-day activities.

The CMD accreditation implies that CSR-in-Action is a qualified trainer, having successfully scaled through rigorous quality assurance conducted by the apex Federal Government body for training in Nigeria. The accreditation exercise is process-driven, with steps to verify that the services offered by various training outfits meet or if possible, exceed customer expectations. Input into the exercise is sourced from public and private sector institutions such as the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Lagos Business School (LBS), Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade said: “It is gratifying to be endorsed by the CMD for our training programmes, especially since the endorsement is coming shortly after our recertification as currently the only Nigerian company with a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) training accreditation. This accreditation gives us the impetus we need to continue pushing frontiers in our quest to build a better Nigeria by training individuals and corporate bodies to incorporate good governance for the long term benefit of all; no matter their field of endeavour.”

Director, CSR-in-Action, Meka Olowola said: “The CMD accreditation proves yet again that CSR-in-Action is sub-Saharan Africa’s number one sustainability advisory firm. It aligns with our strategic vision to continually demonstrate best sustainability practices so we can serve the global interests of our diverse stakeholders. The next step for us is to extend our impact beyond the shores of Africa as we have locally.”

The accreditation represents yet another landmark for the organisation, that in 2012, attained consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). In addition to that, the outfit has embarked on several Civil Society Organisation (CSO) trainings across the nation with a view to attaining goals 8 & 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About CSR-in-Action

CSR-in-Action (CiA) is the foremost sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility consultancy firms in Nigeria, offering CSR strategy, sustainability reporting, CSR/Sustainability training, amongst others.

CSR-in-Action is the first United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) NWP private sector member in Nigeria and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – with special consultative status.

CiA publishes the Corporate Sustainable Investor Report with the 3C-Index – the only sustainability bespoke ranking of businesses – drawing on international standards such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles and other guiding principles in Nigeria such as the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles. Furthermore, CSR-in-Action is the convener of Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference – an annual conference that offers a platform to discuss and provide suggestions to better implement government policies in the mining and oil industries, which is attended by leaders in the industries, academia, civil society, community and business. Our third most prolific approach to driving ethics, is through our project The Good Citizen, which aims at driving value system reorientation amongst individuals in the citizenry through solid partnerships.

For more information, visit: www.csr-in-action.org

About CMD

The Centre for Management Development (CMD) was established in 1973 by the Federal Government of Nigeria as the operational arm of the National Council for Management Development (NCMD). The body regulates standards and develops leadership and management in the nation to achieve economic goals.

The Centre has its head office in Lagos, Nigeria and has bolstered efficient management in the country by assisting in the creation of management professional bodies such as the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (IMCON), Nigerian Association of Management Consultants (NAMCON), the Nigerian Institute of Marketing (NIMARK) and the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

In 2004, the Federal Government merged the centre with the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration (NCEMA) to boost the productivity of both entities and adequately provide professional services.

For more information, visit: www.cmd.gov.ng