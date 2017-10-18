Recent Study Explores HSBC Private Bank’s Geographical Positioning and Growth Strategy

HSBC Private Bank’s

Pune, India, 11 September 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Super League In-Depth Analysis: HSBC Private Bank 2017 - Tracking the world’s major competitors in wealth management”.

HSBC Holdings, headquartered in London, is a global universal bank. HSBC Private Bank is a brand used by its Global Private Banking Division, which provides services to more than $ 5 million (or local currency equivalent) in assets. Some asset management operations are also run in HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management Business.

The report showcase some major highlight in report.

Review of institutional structures of policy firm for the growth of HSBC Private Bank. Explain the presentation of its geographic scope and expansion policies. Analyze the company's financial performance, compared with other global wealth managers. Examination of key target client groups. A review of HSBC Private Bank's marketing and social media alerts, analyzing how they are unique compared to the production and service offerings of HSBC Private Bank and its competitors.

The major scope of report:

• The objective of HSBC Private Bank is to be the preferred private bank of choice for customers already owned by the HSBC Department, particularly the entrepreneurs and family business owners.

• Asset Management (AUM) of HSBC Private Bank is decreasing for the fourth year in 2016, which indicates the company's specific tasks. Net new money fell down in red, down £ 1bn in 2015

• Under the influence of regulatory scrutiny and inefficiency of expenditure, HSBC Private Bank is dedicated to reducing employee numbers and operations in major markets.

• HSBC withdraws from non-core markets, focusing on select centers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

"Super League In-Death Analysis: HSBC Private Bank 2017 "is a comprehensive analysis of HSBC's private bank operations, providing insights into company policy, financial impact, marketing activity, customer targeting and product innovation.

The report also help to understand, investigate financial performance and key ratios for HSBC Private Bank and compete with other global wealth managers. Explore the HSBC Private Bank's geographic location and development policies. Understand the HSBC Private Bank customer's targeting strategy and see whether this has succeeded. Know more about HSBC Private Bank's marketing strategies, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Major players cover in report are Butterfield, Hang Seng Bank, LGT, and CFM Indosuez Wealth Management.

