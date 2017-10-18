Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cognitive Assessment & Training Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Cognitive Assessment & Training Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Cognitive Assessment & Training Market 2017

Cognitive Assessment & Training Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cognitive Assessment & Training Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cognitive Assessment & Training Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Cognitive Assessment & Training market, analyzes and researches the Cognitive Assessment & Training development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
CogniFit Ltd 
ImPACT Applications 
Pearson Education, Inc 
Cambridge Cognition Ltd 
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 
Cogstate Limited 
Bracket 
Emotiv 
Lumos Labs 
Brain Resource Ltd 
ProPhase, LLC 
MedAvante, Inc 
NeuroCog Trials (NCT) 
ERT Clinical 
CRF Health 
The Predictive Index 
Revelian Pty Ltd 
Savonix, Inc 
Mindmill (HR) Software 
AnthroTronix, Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Cognitive Assessment & Training can be split into 
Solutions 
Services

Market segment by Application, Cognitive Assessment & Training can be split into 
Healthcare 
Education 
Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Cognitive Assessment & Training 
1.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Overview 
1.1.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market by Type 
1.3.1 Solutions 
1.3.2 Services 
1.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Healthcare 
1.4.2 Education 
1.4.3 Other

2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 CogniFit Ltd 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 ImPACT Applications 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Pearson Education, Inc 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Cambridge Cognition Ltd 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Cogstate Limited 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Bracket 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Emotiv 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Lumos Labs 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Brain Resource Ltd 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 

Continued….

