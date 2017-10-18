Digita and Smartblock’s cooperation creates even smarter workspace solutions – pilot shown at IBM Watson Helsinki Summit

Network operator Digita Oy and Smartblock Oy have begun cooperation that will enable the development of smarter workspace solutions.

One plus one is more than two. When cooperating with Digita, we can make our products smarter and create added value to users” — Janne Orava, CEO of Smartblock

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can experience their joint pilot project at the IBM Watson Helsinki Summit at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre on 18 October 2017.

Smartblock Oy makes new kind of workspace solutions, office cubes that are connected with Digita’s environmental-measuring IoT sensors. The IoT sensors measure the workspace’s air humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide levels and utilisation rate.

“Connecting IoT sensors to the office cubes enables us to collect more data than ever before,” says Ari Kuukka, who is in charge of Digita’s IoT business.

Utilisation of the data collected by the sensors will create several further development opportunities. By connecting the data obtained by the sensors into the ventilation system we can optimise the workspace air quality automatically.

“One plus one is more than two. When cooperating with Digita, we can make our products smarter and create added value to users,” says Smartblock’s CEO Janne Orava.

The piloted office cubes equipped with IoT sensors can be tested in the IBM Watson Helsinki Summit that focuses on cognitive business. A Pop up city will be built in Messukeskus. It has a stadium on which you can see, among others, the world’s youngest Watson programmer, TEDx speaker Tanmay Bakshi. The event will also feature experts from Finnair, KONE and Nokia, talking about cognitive business.

Further information

Digita Oy:

Ari Kuukka

Director, IoT services

tel. +358 40 149 7942

ari.kuukka@digita.fi

Smartblock Oy:

Janne Orava

CEO, Co-founder

tel. +358 40 8204842

janne.orava@smartblock.fi

Digita transmits radio and television programmes to everyone living in every corner of Finland every day of the year. We also apply the latest digital technology in order to develop and offer versatile online television and radio services. In addition, our service portfolio includes IoT services based on our comprehensive network, as well as world-class Data Centre Services. Our clients include media companies as well as mobile and broadband operators offering first-class content.

Smartblock Oy is a Finnish company that creates new kind of workspace solutions. All products made by Smartblock Oy have been designed and manufactured in Finland.