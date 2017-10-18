Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Geopolymers 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 33.84% and Forecast to 2022”

Geopolymers are inorganic polymer concrete, which belong to a novel class of cementitious materials. They can be mixtures of compounds that consist of repeating units of silico-aluminate (-Si-O-Al-O-), silico-oxide (Si-O-Si-O-), alumino-phosphate (-Al-O-P-O-), or ferro-silico-aluminate (-Fe-O-Si-O-AlO-). A reaction between aluminosilicate oxides and alkali metal silicate solutions results in polymeric structures that may be amorphous or semi-crystalline geopolymers. The process of geopolymerization converts waste alumino-silicate materials into precast structures, non-structural elements, and concrete pavements, that has minimal effects on the environment. Geopolymers are chemically similar to ordinary Portland cement, and geopolymer binders can easily replace (fully or partially) ordinary Portland cement due to its similar benefits. The main advantage of geopolymer binder over ordinary Portland cement is its low carbon dioxide emissions, which is almost 80%-90% lower.

The analysts forecast the global geopolymers market to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global geopolymers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of geopolymers for key applications such as cement and concrete, furnace and reactor insulators, composites, and decorative artifacts.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Key vendors

• BASF

• Geobeton

• Nu-core

• Wagners

• Zeobond

Other prominent vendors

• ASK Chemicals

• Milliken & Company

• The Dow Chemical

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outlook

• Critical aspects of geopolymers industry

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global geopolymers market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global geopolymer market by application

• Global geopolymer market for cement and concrete

• Global geopolymer market for furnace and reactor insulators

• Global geopolymer market for composites

• Global geopolymer market for decorative artifacts

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global geopolymer market by geography

• Geopolymer market in APAC

• Geopolymer market in Europe

• Geopolymer market in North America

• Geopolymer market in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing prominence of EU ETS

• Evaluation of alternate raw materials for geopolymer production

• Increased demand for green tag

PART 11: Vendor landscape

..…..Continued