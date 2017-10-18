Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Data Erasure Solutions Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017

This report provides in depth study of “Data Erasure Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Erasure Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Data Erasure Solutions market, analyzes and researches the Data Erasure Solutions development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Kroll Ontrack Inc. 
Blancco Technology Group Plc 
Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. 
IBM 
WhiteCanyon Software, Inc. 
MTI Technology Limited 
ITRenew 
CHG-MERIDIAN 
Ultratec Limited 
RAS Infotech Limited 
EOL IT Services Limited 
XTechnology Global 
Sinocorp 
MDSi, Inc. 
DBTRONIX (Far East) Limited 
Labgroup 
Green Safe IT Disposals 
Secure IT Services Ltd, 
DestructData 
Ynvolve(Infinite Group) 
Prolimax 
PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri 
PhoneCheck, LLC 
Vibrant Technologies 
Reciprocal Group 
DCMind GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Data Erasure Solutions can be split into 
Software 
Hardware 
Services

Market segment by Application, Data Erasure Solutions can be split into 
Personal 
Enterprise

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Data Erasure Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Data Erasure Solutions 
1.1 Data Erasure Solutions Market Overview 
1.1.1 Data Erasure Solutions Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Data Erasure Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Data Erasure Solutions Market by Type 
1.3.1 Software 
1.3.2 Hardware 
1.3.3 Services 
1.4 Data Erasure Solutions Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Personal 
1.4.2 Enterprise

2 Global Data Erasure Solutions Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Data Erasure Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Kroll Ontrack Inc. 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Blancco Technology Group Plc 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 IBM 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 WhiteCanyon Software, Inc. 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 MTI Technology Limited 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 ITRenew 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 CHG-MERIDIAN 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Ultratec Limited 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 RAS Infotech Limited 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Data Erasure Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 

Continued….

wiseguyreports

