Telco digital transformation Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

Telco digital transformation

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Telco digital transformation: Lessons from the world’s most powerful digital companies”.

“Telco Digital Transformation: Lessons from the world’s most powerful digital companies”, a thematic research report, examines effective strategies for telcos to capitalize on the explosive growth in the consumption of digital services. The report identifies key lessons in digital prowess from major brands including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon that have led the value shift from technology provision to enablement, and provides and in-depth analysis of telco strategies to transform their internal operations, coming up with new technology use cases and exploring new service and revenue models.

Key Findings

- The world’s leaders in market capitalization show us how disruptive digital strategies can produce remarkable growth opportunities for the business. Apple and Google taught us how to pioneer revolutionary business models. Amazon showed us how to masterfully virtualize a brick-and-mortar industry, and Facebook transformed the definition of content services, putting the user as the central author.

- Telecom service providers know first-hand the impact of the digital revolt, as SMS and traditional voice services become increasingly replaced by IP-based voice and messaging apps such as Skype and WhatsApp. Telcos have been catalysts of the transformation of mobile devices from communications tools to life management hubs. Yet, to thrive in the digital economy requires far more than technology or product prowess-- it calls for entirely novel service models.

- To secure a profitable slice of the new digital domain, telecom service providers need to transform how they deliver services, content and apps. Telco digital transformation begins with a digital corporate culture to drive the discovery of new innovation engines, disruptive business models and digitally-smart customer relationship platforms. Telecom companies that can turn the challenge of digital transformation into profitable opportunities will prevail.

Synopsis

The “Telco digital transformation: Lessons from the world’s most powerful digital companies” report analyzes the growth drivers of digital services, strategies of leading digital companies, as well as case studies on the digital transformation of four major telecom services providers. Data and insights are derived through a mix of desk-based secondary research and qualitative primary research.

The report is structured as follows:

Section 1: Market context – digital services growth drivers and trends. This section provides a high-level overview of the growth drivers of digital services and the impact of the rise of digital brands on the traditional telecom service provider model.

Section 2: Lessons in digital prowess – GAFA strategies. Here we examine the market approach and strategies of four leading digital companies – Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple – with a special focus on their key business values and success factors.

Section 3: Case studies – Telco approaches to digital transformation. We continue with a review of the strategies and programs that leading telecom companies AT&T, China Telecom, Orange and Verizon are putting in place to create profitable growth amidst the business disruption brought about by successful digital service providers. .

Section 4: Key findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings on the core values and success factors of digital leaders, and strategy recommendations for telecom services providers.

Key points to buy

“Telco digital transformation: Lessons from the world’s most powerful digital companies” examines best practices of four of the world’s leading companies to help telecom executives develop effective growth strategies, make informed strategic business decisions and optimize return on investment.

The report provides valuable insights about effective corporate values, innovation programs, organizational strategies and revenue models that can help service providers transform their operational models and profit from the digital opportunity.

The report’s case studies provide real examples of market approaches and strategies being employed by leading telcos to build revenue opportunities in the digital age, related to their internal organizations, their ecosystem development and revenue creation.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Section 1: Digital services market context

Report scope

Growth drivers of the digital economy

Technological disruption powers digital services

Mobility becomes the focus of digital innovation

Consumer empowerment bolsters digital

New business imperatives rationalize transformation

Section 2: Lessons in digital prowess

Challenging the telecom operator’s business

The digital company value system

Amazon strategy overview 15

Lesson 1: Customer obsession

Lesson 2: A passion for invention

Lesson 3: Long term intelligence

