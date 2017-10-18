Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Packaging Market 2017 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

Industrial Packaging 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players - Analysis to 2022

October 18, 2017

Industrial Packaging Market 2017

Global Industrial Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Amcor
Grief
International Paper
Nefab
Schutz
Sonoco
Chem-Tainer Industries
CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems
East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing
Hoover Container Solutions
Intertape Polymer Group
Jumbo Bag
LC Packaging
Remcon Plastics
RDA Bulk Packaging
Snyder Industries
Taihua Group
Ven Pack


Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Packaging in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Crates/Totes
Sacks
IBCs
Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Construction
Food and Beverages
Other


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industrial Packaging Market Overview
2 Global Industrial Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-17)
4 Global Industrial Packaging Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
5 Global Industrial Packaging Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Industrial Packaging Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Industrial Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Amcor
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Amcor Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Grief
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Grief Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 International Paper
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 International Paper Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Nefab
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Nefab Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Schutz
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Schutz Industrial Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Sonoco
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Industrial Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

