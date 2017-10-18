Global Smart Water Network Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Water Network Industry
Latest Report on Smart Water Network Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study
This report studies the global Smart Water Network market, analyzes and researches the Smart Water Network development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
General Electrics
Elster Water Metering
Sensus
IBM
Itron
KROHNE
Schneider Electric
Arad Group
Capgemini
Badger Meter
Diehl Stiftung
Enware Australia
Landis+Gyr
TaKaDu
Homerider Systems
i2O Water
Kamstrup
Master Meter
Aquiba
Mueller Systems
Neptune Technology
Sentec
Arqiva
Aclara Technologies LLC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Meter
Monitoring Control
Data Management
Communication Network
Market segment by Application, Smart Water Network can be split into
Government
Manufacturing
Others
