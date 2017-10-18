Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Smart Water Network Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Water Network Industry

Latest Report on Smart Water Network Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report studies the global Smart Water Network market, analyzes and researches the Smart Water Network development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
General Electrics 
Elster Water Metering 
Sensus 
IBM 
Itron 
KROHNE 
Schneider Electric 
Arad Group 
Capgemini 
Badger Meter 
Diehl Stiftung 
Enware Australia 
Landis+Gyr 
TaKaDu 
Homerider Systems 
i2O Water 
Kamstrup 
Master Meter 
Aquiba 
Mueller Systems 
Neptune Technology 
Sentec 
Arqiva 
Aclara Technologies LLC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Smart Meter 
Monitoring Control 
Data Management 
Communication Network

Market segment by Application, Smart Water Network can be split into 
Government 
Manufacturing 
Others

Some points from table of content:

Global Smart Water Network Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Smart Water Network 
1.1 Smart Water Network Market Overview 
1.1.1 Smart Water Network Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Smart Water Network Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Smart Water Network Market by Type 
1.3.1 Smart Meter 
1.3.2 Monitoring Control 
1.3.3 Data Management 
1.3.4 Communication Network 
1.4 Smart Water Network Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Government 
1.4.2 Manufacturing 
1.4.3 Others

2 Global Smart Water Network Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Smart Water Network Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 General Electrics 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Elster Water Metering 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Sensus 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 IBM 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Itron 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 KROHNE 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Schneider Electric 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Arad Group 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Capgemini 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Badger Meter 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Smart Water Network Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Diehl Stiftung 
3.12 Enware Australia 
3.13 Landis+Gyr 
3.14 TaKaDu 
3.15 Homerider Systems 
3.16 i2O Water 
3.17 Kamstrup 
3.18 Master Meter 
3.19 Aquiba 
3.20 Mueller Systems 
3.21 Neptune Technology 
3.22 Sentec 
3.23 Arqiva 
3.24 Aclara Technologies LLC

