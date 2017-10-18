Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Customer Support Software Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Customer Support Software Industry

This report studies the global Customer Support Software market, analyzes and researches the Customer Support Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Freshworks Inc 
Zendesk 
salesforce.com, inc 
TeamSupport 
Zoho 
PhaseWare 
Tracker 
LiveAgent 
Samanage 
FreshService 
Intercom 
FocalScope 
Kayako

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Customer Support Software can be split into 
SME 
Large Enterprise

Some points from table of content:

Global Customer Support Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Customer Support Software 
1.1 Customer Support Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 Customer Support Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Customer Support Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Customer Support Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.3.1 SME 
1.3.2 Large Enterprise

2 Global Customer Support Software Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Customer Support Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Freshworks Inc 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Zendesk 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 salesforce.com, inc 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 TeamSupport 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Zoho 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 PhaseWare 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Tracker 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 LiveAgent 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Samanage 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 FreshService 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Customer Support Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Intercom 
3.12 FocalScope 
3.13 Kayako

Continued…….

