South Africa Infrastructure Construction Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures 2021

Infrastructure Construction Market in South Africa

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Infrastructure Construction Market in South Africa”

Synopsis

"Infrastructure Construction Market in South Africa: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the infrastructure construction market in South Africa, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the infrastructure construction segments such as Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2397567-infrastructure-construction-market-in-south-africa-market-size-growth-and-forecast

Summary

Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects.

The South African infrastructure construction category continued to decline in the review period with a value of ZARxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of x.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of x.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Infrastructure Construction Market in South Africa: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the infrastructure construction market in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Africa construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• An overview of the infrastructure construction market in South Africa.

• Historic (2012 through 2016) and forecast (2017 through 2021) construction market output values are provided.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

• This report covers all the segments of commercial construction market including Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects.

Key points to buy

• Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

• Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

• Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment &construction services).

• Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Overall Infrastructure Construction: Market Analysis

3 Infrastructure Construction Output: Analysis by Category

4 Rail Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

5 Road Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

6 Other Infrastructure Projects: Market Analysis

7 Appendix

..CONTINUED