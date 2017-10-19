Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains to host one of the nation’s most thrilling Ultra Trail Run Festivals

Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains announces an all new ultra trail running festival hosted in conjunction with the national TreX Cross Triathlon Series.

SNOWY MOUNTAINS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In2Adventure have announced the launch of what is arguably one of the nation’s most exciting and challenging trail run events held in the rugged mountain terrain of Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

The Snowies Ultra Trail Run Festival, will be held in conjunction with TreX, Australia’s national cross triathlon series which includes seven events across the nation, and will include a 50k Ultra Trail Run, half marathon, 12k and 5k events.

Based in the heart of the Snowy Mountains the event showcases the regions spectacular Thredbo Valley and takes in the very best the region has to offer including the rugged mountain terrain that traverses the Thredbo and Little Thredbo Rivers.

The event is hosted by In2Adventure and will be based at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa, the winning combination that was successful in bringing ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to the Snowy Mountains in 2016. In2Adventure have been hosting specialist off road and adventure events throughout Australia for over ten years and Race Director Simon Lazenby sees the launch of this new trail run festival in the Snowy Mountains as “an eagerly anticipation addition to the wide array of off road events already hosted in the Snowies region.”

The Snowy Mountain have established a reputation as ‘Australia’s Adventure Playground’ over the past five years with summer visitation rising as mountain bikers, trail runners and multisport athletes flock to the region. This has been encouraged with the hosting of events including the World, Oceania and Australian cross triathlon championships, The Australian aquathlon championships and the widely acclaimed Snowies Mountain Bike Festival.

Anthony Cleary, General Manager of Lake Crackenback Resort which will host the event told us that;

“Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa is extremely excited to welcome the new Snowies Trail Run Festival to the Snowies region. We are proud to partner with fantastic operators such as In2Adventure to host these events and showcase the Snowy Mountains region to new and returning visitors.

The Trail Run Festival is well suited to the beautiful surrounds of the Resort, with a lot of challenging terrain to navigate. The excitement and hype of the weekend will be exhilarating, with the Australian Cross Triathlon on the same weekend. We look forward to welcoming all competitors, support crew, family, friends and spectators to the Resort to what is sure to be a great weekend".

The Snowies Ultra Trail Run Festival will take place on Sunday 25th February, 2018. It will follow the TreX Cross Triathlon on Saturday 24th, which includes the Australian National Championships and World Champs Qualification events for both Cross Triathlon and Aquathlon.

The course will also hold some special experiences for athletes as Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us,

“The rugged mountain terrain, the history of the mountain men, the challenging altitude, the spectacular scenery plus all the luxury of a 4.5 star resort combine to make this the perfect location for a world class trail running festival.

We look forward to welcoming the many competitors and friends and family from across Australia and the world who will be joining us in Australia’s Premier Adventure Playground.”

When asked more about what the course will offer to Australia’s trail running enthusiasts Robyn added,

“Starting at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa the course follows the beautiful Thredbo Valley Trail (TVT) which undulates and climbs the spectacular Thredbo Valley alongside the Thredbo River within Australia’s iconic Kosciuszko National Park.

Starting at an altitude of 1260m and with an elevation change of 530m, runners will be tested with over 50k of rugged terrain, technical single track, a mammoth ascent, and awe inspiring downhills.”

The weekend schedule offers a wide range of events for all ages and abilities including the ultra trail run, half marathon, 12k, 5k and Kids Mud Rats along with the Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids triathlon events plus a duathlon and aquabike and the National Aquathlon Championships.

One Day Entry Special | First 50 Entries pay only $20!

Entries open at 9am (AEST) on Wednesday 1st November with an extraordinary ‘One Day Only Entry Special’ to launch this exciting new festival.

Be one of the first 50 entries on Wednesday 1st November and enter ANY Snowies Trail Run Festival event for just $20!

To find out more go to https://in2adventure.com.au/events/snowies-trail-run-festival/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels. For more information visit In2Adventure here.

