Middle East and Africa Railway Construction Projects 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures

Railway Construction Projects: Middle East and Africa

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Railway Construction Projects: Middle East and Africa”

Synopsis

The Middle East and Africa region is forecast to greatly expand its railway network with The Middle East countries building new metro systems and new railways and Sub-Saharan African countries particularly in Nigeria and Tanzania investing in rail infrastructure as their population expands and increases in wealth. In the Middle East alone it is expected that over US$250 billion will be spent on various railway projects over the next decade which will result in 67,000km of new railway.

The report provides detailed analysis, information and insights based on 162 CIC projects in the Middle East and Africa market. The report provides detailed metrics on the region's railway construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country, type (e.g. high speed, conventional commuter and mass rapid transit/metros) and value. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Nigeria.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2397541-project-insight-railway-construction-projects-middle-east-and-africa

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking railway construction projects in the Middle East and Africa with a total value of US$543.5 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. MEA projects tracked account for 64,251km of railway with a total value of US$543.5 billion.

Saudi Arabia leads with a value of US$77.1 billion with the country’s highest value project being the US$23 billion Riyadh Metro Rail Development followed by Iran with US$46.5 billion and its highest value project the US$7.5 billion Chabahar-Zahedan-Mashhad Railroad.

Annual spending on the 162 projects tracked is expected to reach US$86.7 billion in 2019.

Leading contractors in the region are China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Middle East and Africa market and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value, km length and rail sector if known. Ranked listings of the top participants for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key points to buy

• Gain insight into main drivers of activity and forecasts for the railway construction sector.

• Assess al major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for the region and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

• Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Highlights

• The highest value of projects are at the execution stage, with US$227.5 billion, followed by projects at the pre-execution stage with US$110.7 billion.

• Projects in the pre-planning stage amount to US$103.1 billion, while projects in the planning stage account for US$102.2 billion.

• Railway projects tracked in the region account for 64,251km.

• Saudi Arabia accounts for highest value of railway projects with US$77.1 billion.

• Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 56%, with joint public and private funding at 41% and the remaining 3% of projects financed solely by private funding.

• Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending on the 162 projects tracked is expected to reach US$86.7 billion in 2019.

• Based on the total value of projects in which the companies are involved the top contractor in the region is the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) followed by Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

4. Methodology

5. Disclaimer

..CONTINUED