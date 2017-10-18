Global Saffron Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 5.99 % CAGR Analysis 2021: Gohar saffron, Iran Saffron

Wise.Guy.

The report provides in depth study of “Saffron” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Saffron Market Analysis And Forecast

About Saffron

Saffron is obtained from the filaments of the flower Crocus sativus. The dried stigma of this flower finds various uses in the culinary, medicine, cosmetic, and other industries. The thread consists of active ingredients that impart properties such as color, taste, and aroma. The three main constituents of the dried stigma are crocin, picrocrocin, and the safranal. The intense yellow hue of saffron is due to the presence of crocin; and because of the color, saffron finds extensive usage in the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and in dyeing woolen clothes and rugs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global saffron market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global saffron market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Saffron Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Gohar saffron

• Iran Saffron

• Rowhani Saffron

• Saffron Business

Other prominent vendors

• Grandor

• HEA

• King Kesariya

• Wani Fruit Enterprises

• SAFRANTE GLOBAL

• shahri saffron

• Taj Agro Products

• Great American Spice Company

Market driver

• Product line extension of saffron in food and beverages sector

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in prices owing to demand-supply gap

Market trend

• New product formulations using saffron

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Segmentation by product type

• Segmentation by application

• Global saffron market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global saffron market by application

• Global saffron market for food and beverages

• Global saffron market for nutritional supplements and pharmaceuticals

• Global saffron market for cosmetics

• Global saffron market for other applications

PART 07: Market segmentation by product form

• Global saffron market by product form

• Global saffron thread market

• Global powdered saffron market

• Global liquid saffron market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global saffron market by geography

• Saffron market in EMEA

• Saffron market in APAC

• Saffron market in the Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Iran

• US

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• India

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• New product formulations using saffron

• Growing demand for saffron-based herbal teas

• Expansion of sales channels for saffron

PART 13: Competitive analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Gohar saffron

• Iran Saffron

• Rowhani Saffron

• Saffron Business

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

