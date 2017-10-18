Microcontroller Socket 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.25 % and Forecast to 2021
The report provides in depth study of “Microcontroller Socket” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Microcontroller Socket Market Analysis And Forecast
About Microcontroller Socket
A microcontroller socket is an electromechanical device, which provides a removable interface between the IC package and the system circuit board with minimal effect on integrity. Microcontroller sockets are used to integrate microcontrollers for embedded applications or other general-purpose applications such as extending the connection of microcontroller to embedded boards. Microcontroller sockets are also called as target development boards.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global microcontroller socket market to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microcontroller socket market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Microcontroller Socket Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Microchip Technology
• Renesas Electronics
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
• Advanced Interconnections
• Andon Electronics
• Aries Electronics
• CnC Tech
• Mill-Max Mfg
• NXP Semiconductors
• Samtec
Market driver
• Growing demand for mobile computing devices
Market challenge
• Fluctuating demand and cyclical nature of industry
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of smart machines
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global microcontroller socket market by DIP
• Global microcontroller socket market by BGA
• Global microcontroller socket market by QFP
• Global microcontroller socket market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global microcontroller socket market by geography
• Microcontroller socket market in APAC
• Microcontroller socket market in EMEA
• Microcontroller socket market in Americas
PART 08: Key leading countries
• Microcontroller socket market in China
• Microcontroller socket market in Germany
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing adoption of smart machines
• Firmware capabilities of microcontrollers
• Increasing applications of embedded systems
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
• Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
Continued…….
