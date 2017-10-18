Microcontroller Socket 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.25 % and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Microcontroller Socket” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Microcontroller Socket Market Analysis And Forecast

About Microcontroller Socket

A microcontroller socket is an electromechanical device, which provides a removable interface between the IC package and the system circuit board with minimal effect on integrity. Microcontroller sockets are used to integrate microcontrollers for embedded applications or other general-purpose applications such as extending the connection of microcontroller to embedded boards. Microcontroller sockets are also called as target development boards.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global microcontroller socket market to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microcontroller socket market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Microcontroller Socket Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Microchip Technology

• Renesas Electronics

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

• Advanced Interconnections

• Andon Electronics

• Aries Electronics

• CnC Tech

• Mill-Max Mfg

• NXP Semiconductors

• Samtec

Market driver

• Growing demand for mobile computing devices

Market challenge

• Fluctuating demand and cyclical nature of industry

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of smart machines

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

