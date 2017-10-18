Global Automotive Engine Market Present Scenario, Growth Ratio and Forecast 2017-2021

The report provides in depth study of “Automotive Engine” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Automotive Engine Market Analysis And Forecast

About Automotive Engine

An engine is a device that helps convert the chemical energy of fuel into mechanical energy to produce power. The internal combustion (IC) engine used in the automobiles is fueled by petrol, diesel, propane or natural gas. The growth of the automotive engines is hindered with the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Among the types of the engine, in-line engines, which accounted for around 73% of the share in 2016 are the widely used engines in automobiles.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global automotive engine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.00% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cummins

• General Motors

• Fiat

• Ford Motor Company

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

Other prominent vendors

• BMW

• Daimler Group

• Honda

• Hyundai

• Mitsubishi Motors

• PSA Group

• Renault

• Suzuki

• Volvo

Market driver

• Increase in engine downsizing

Market challenge

• High cost associated with new vehicle development

Market trend

• Development of multi-fuel engines

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Introduction to automotive engines

• Evolution of automotive engines

• Components and working of an automotive engine

• Types of engines

• Regulatory standards

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Value chain analysis

• Product life cycle

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by engine type

• Overview

• Global automotive engine market by engine type

• Global rotary engine market

• Global reciprocating engine market

PART 07: Market segmentation by arrangement of cylinder

• Global automotive engine market by arrangement of cylinders

• Global in-line engine market

• Global flat engines market

• Global V-type engines market

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global automotive engines market by geography

• Automotive engine market in APAC

• Automotive engine market in EMEA

• Automotive engine market in Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Development of multi-fuel engines

• Emergence of HCCI engine

• Introduction of cylinder deactivation or variable displacement engines

• Growing popularity of hybrid engines

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Cummins

• General Motors

• Fiat

• Ford Motor Company

• Toyota

• Volkswagen2

PART 14: Appendix6

• List of abbreviations6

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

