Global Transmission Towers Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 7.99 % CAGR Analysis 2021: Aster, BS Group, EMC

The report provides in depth study of “Transmission Towers” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Transmission Towers Market Analysis And Forecast

About Transmission Towers

A transmission tower is the main supporting structure of overhead transmission lines. It is known by diverse names across the world. In Europe, transmission towers are better known as electricity pylon, while they are called hydro towers in Canada. Three disciplines of engineering are majorly involved in the design of a transmission tower, namely: Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. It supports electrical wires that are heavy and are needed to be connected at a certain height above the ground. It is necessary that these towers are able to withstand natural calamities, such as storms.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global transmission towers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transmission towers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Transmission Towers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

• KEC International

• Nanjing Daji Group

Other prominent vendors

• Associated Power Structures

• Aster

• BS Group

• Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment

• EMC

• Ganges Internationale

• IVRCL

• Jyoti Structures

• Jyoti Americas

• Karamtara Engineering

• Shandong Dingchang Steel Tower

• Skipper

• TATA Projects

• Union Metal

• Weifang Chang'an Steel Tower Stock

• Zamil Towers & Galvanizing

• Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower

Market driver

• Need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Dependency on electrical equipment imports in emerging countries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Transition to smart grid

Market trend

• Transition to smart grid

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global power outlook

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global transmission towers market by AC transmission towers

• Global transmission towers market by DC transmission towers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Transmission towers market in APAC

• Transmission towers market in EMEA

• Transmission towers market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Transition to smart grid

• Expansion of renewable power generation capacity

• Reforms within emerging nations making them investment hotspots

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL)

• KEC International

• Nanjing Daji Group

PART 13: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

