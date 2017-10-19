Rapid Technological Up-Gradation to Impel the Growth of Multirotor Drones market in future, according to Research Nester

multirotor drones

“Multirotor Drones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multirotor drones market is segmented into product type such as tricopters, quadcopters, hexacopters, octocopters and others. Among these segments, quadcopters segment is expected to flourish during the forecast period. The rise of the quadcopters segment is backed by its compact and lightweight design. Moreover, quadcopters are witnessing high demand from various sectors such as media and entertainment, agriculture, defense and others owing to its ease controlling.

The global multirotor drones market was valued at USD 12.6 Billion in 2016. Global multirotor drones market is expected to register a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period. Growing utilization of drones in farming and military applications is anticipated to bolster the growth of global multirotor drones market during the forecast period.

The agriculture segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing adoption of multirotor drones in agriculture sector due to their ability to their ability to perform various tasks such as field mapping, crop management, spraying and more is a key factor which is likely to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Implementation of drones in industries

Various industries such as agriculture, construction, drone service, education, mining, oil & gas and others are rapidly adopting multicopter drones. Further, growing adoption of multirotor drones in various industries due to its cheap cost, compact design, light weight and good controlling features are also a major factor which is driving the growth of global multirotor drones market in near future.

Use of multirotor drones for public safety

Growing adoption of multirotor drones by law and enforcement authorities is a major factor which is driving the growth of global multirotor drones market. Further, increasing application of multirotor drones in search and rescue, disaster relief planning and management is likely to foster the growth of global multirotor drones market.

Although, government regulations regarding the violation of privacy policies and high cost of multirotor drones are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the multirotor drones market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Multirotor Drones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global multirotor drones market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global multirotor drones market which includes company profiling of AeroVironment Inc., DJI Innovations Inc., MicroDrones GmBh, Lockheed Martin LMT, PrecisionHawk Inc., 3D Robotics, Aibotix GmBh, Dragonfly Innovations, Coptercam, Cyberhawk Innovation Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global multirotor drones market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

To know more about this research, kindly visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/multirotor-drones-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/361

