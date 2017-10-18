4 tips for picking the best skin care clinic

The owner of Skin Sense Wellness in LA has four tips for people looking for a skin care clinic.

It is helpful to be within a reasonable travelling distance to the skin care clinic of your choice. Skin Sense Wellness owner Marion Simms said this is because regular treatments get the best results and there are often follow-ups needed to check on the skin’s progress. “If you have to drive for hours to get there, you are going to find it hard to stay on schedule and see the true benefits of good skin care.”

2) Information

Check out a clinic before making an appointment. Read online reviews, visit the website and see what information is available there.

“What you are looking for is a body of evidence that shows the clinic is reputable, offers quality service and has highly trained staff,” advises Ms. Simms. “You can get a lot of the information from the clinic’s website, but go further. And make sure all the technicians are properly licensed.

3) Payments

In today’s highly connected world, making payments with a credit or debit card should not be a problem. Even making payments online should not be an issue.

Always inquire about the clinics cancellation policy.

“When a clinic books an appointment, that time is reserved for you. If you do not show up, the clinic’s technicians have lost that block of time and potential income. That is not fair to them or the business. We obviously take extenuating circumstances into account and we also have reminder emails and calls that we send out 48 hours ahead of the appointment time. Clinics do have the right to charge for missed appointments. Their policies should be clearly documented in their brochure or on their website. But you should expect to pay something if you cancel an appointment at the last minute,” Simms warns.

4) Insurance

Some people may think checking on the insurance at a skin clinic is going a bit far. Ms. Simms notes that “At Skin Sense Wellness, we are happy to answer any and all questions you may have so that you can feel safe and well taken care of every time you visit our clinic.”

