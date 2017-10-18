Industrial Signal Converter 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.33 % and Forecast to 2011

The report provides in depth study of “Industrial Signal Converter” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Industrial Signal Converter Market Analysis And Forecast

About Industrial Signal Converter

Industrial signal converters are integral parts of production processes in industries. These converters are used for safe and reliable transmission of analog signals collected from sensors and actuators. Signal converters are essential equipment in industries such as mining and oil and gas, wherein process variables such as temperature and pressure are the prevalent aspects. It is of utmost importance in such industries to accurately measure analog signals for precision in process and safety reasons.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial signal converter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial signal converter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Industrial Signal Converter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Dwyer Instruments

• Honeywell International

• OMRON

• Pepperl+Fuchs

• PHOENIX CONTACT

Market driver

• Increased applications in low-powered signal and data conversion systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Noise- and temperature-related issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of new types of data conversion systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390673-global-industrial-signal-converter-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Market size and forecast

• Global industrial signal converter market by end-user

• Global industrial signal converter market by water and wastewater treatment industry

• Global industrial signal converter market by mining industry

• Global industrial signal converter market by power industry

• Global industrial signal converter market by oil and gas industry

• Global industrial signal converter market by others

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of new types of data conversion systems

• Rise in digitization among end-user industries

• Increase in use of smart wearables in industries

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

PART 13: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2390673-global-industrial-signal-converter-market-2017-2021

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)