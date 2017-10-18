Industrial Signal Converter 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.33 % and Forecast to 2011
The report provides in depth study of “Industrial Signal Converter” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Industrial Signal Converter Market Analysis And Forecast
About Industrial Signal Converter
Industrial signal converters are integral parts of production processes in industries. These converters are used for safe and reliable transmission of analog signals collected from sensors and actuators. Signal converters are essential equipment in industries such as mining and oil and gas, wherein process variables such as temperature and pressure are the prevalent aspects. It is of utmost importance in such industries to accurately measure analog signals for precision in process and safety reasons.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial signal converter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial signal converter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Industrial Signal Converter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Dwyer Instruments
• Honeywell International
• OMRON
• Pepperl+Fuchs
• PHOENIX CONTACT
Market driver
• Increased applications in low-powered signal and data conversion systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Noise- and temperature-related issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emergence of new types of data conversion systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390673-global-industrial-signal-converter-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Market size and forecast
• Global industrial signal converter market by end-user
• Global industrial signal converter market by water and wastewater treatment industry
• Global industrial signal converter market by mining industry
• Global industrial signal converter market by power industry
• Global industrial signal converter market by oil and gas industry
• Global industrial signal converter market by others
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast
• EMEA – Market size and forecast
• APAC – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of new types of data conversion systems
• Rise in digitization among end-user industries
• Increase in use of smart wearables in industries
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• ABB
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
PART 13: APPENDIX
• List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
Continued…….
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2390673-global-industrial-signal-converter-market-2017-2021
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here