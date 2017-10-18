Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2017- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Active Protection System (APS)” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Active Protection System (APS) Market Analysis And Forecast

About Active Protection System (APS)

Active protection systems (APS) is a technology that integrates radars, sensors, fire control technology, and interceptors to detect, target, and negate incoming enemy fire. For decades, armored tanks and combat vehicles were the only sources of protection for the crew and vehicle against shells, rockets, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). However, with the rising developments in the field of anti-tank weapons, the need to develop systems that can actively detect, identify, track, and shoot down these missiles has led to the development of active protection systems (APS).

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global active protection system (APS) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global active protection system (APS) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• General Dynamics

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

• Raytheon

• Rheinmetall

• Saab

Other prominent vendors

• ASELSAN

• Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems

• NORINCOGROUP

Market driver

• Development of aircraft APS

Market challenge

• Limited number of suppliers

Market trend

• Development of modular APS

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Global APS market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Global APS market by type

• Global hard-kill APS market

• Global soft-kill APS market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APS market in EMEA

• APS market in Americas

• APS market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of modular APS

• Emergence of next-generation APS

• Incorporation of RPG shield initiative

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• General Dynamics

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

• Raytheon

• Rheinmetall

• Saab

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

Continued…….

