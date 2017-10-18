Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2017- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2021
The report provides in depth study of “Active Protection System (APS)” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Active Protection System (APS) Market Analysis And Forecast
About Active Protection System (APS)
Active protection systems (APS) is a technology that integrates radars, sensors, fire control technology, and interceptors to detect, target, and negate incoming enemy fire. For decades, armored tanks and combat vehicles were the only sources of protection for the crew and vehicle against shells, rockets, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). However, with the rising developments in the field of anti-tank weapons, the need to develop systems that can actively detect, identify, track, and shoot down these missiles has led to the development of active protection systems (APS).
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global active protection system (APS) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global active protection system (APS) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Dynamics
• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
• Raytheon
• Rheinmetall
• Saab
Other prominent vendors
• ASELSAN
• Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems
• NORINCOGROUP
Market driver
• Development of aircraft APS
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Limited number of suppliers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of modular APS
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390666-global-active-protection-system-aps-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Global APS market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
• Global APS market by type
• Global hard-kill APS market
• Global soft-kill APS market
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APS market in EMEA
• APS market in Americas
• APS market in APAC
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Development of modular APS
• Emergence of next-generation APS
• Incorporation of RPG shield initiative
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
• General Dynamics
• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
• Raytheon
• Rheinmetall
• Saab
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: APPENDIX
• List of abbreviations
Continued…….
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2390666-global-active-protection-system-aps-market-2017-2021
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here