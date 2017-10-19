Increasing Number of Commercial Aircrafts Coupled with Growing Preferences for Air Travel are Impelling the Wi-Fi market

In-Flight Wi-Fi is a revolutionary service that enables people to remain connected and updated with the latest activities all across the

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Global In-flight Wi-Fi (Entertainment) Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”

The in-flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market is segmented by type such as hardware and service segment. Among these segments, service segment is expected to occupy the top position in the market by the end of 2021. Service segment includes a number of services such as implementation & integration, network planning & design, support service, video streaming services and other services. Further, increasing penetration of smart phones and other connected devices is a major factor which is likely to foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global in-flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market is expected to register a 14.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global in-flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing air traffic, continuous demand by consumers for in flight internet across the globe. The satellite segment by technology is likely to grow at maximum CAGR of 22.03% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of satellite based technologies by the airline companies is envisioned to bolster the growth of global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of connected devices

Increasing disposable income of the consumers, growing GDP and increasing number of smart phone users are some of the major factors which have fuelled the demand for in flight Wi-Fi services. Moreover, rising consumer’s demand for internet accessibility in flights is a key factor which is likely to fuel the growth of global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of commercial aircrafts

Increasing sales of aircrafts and continuous advancements with airline Wi-Fi service are likely to fuel the demand for in flight Wi-Fi services in near future. Further, consumer’s inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as video streaming, surfing and others is projected to impel the growth of global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market over the forecast period. Although, high installation cost of in-flight Wi-Fi hardware and lack of safety and security are some of the major factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the Inflight Wi-Fi Market in the near future.

The report titled “Global In flight Wi-Fi (Entertainment) Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market in terms of market segmentation by type, by technology and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market which includes company profiling of ViaSat Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment, Thales Group, SITA, Kymeta Corporation, Gogo Inc. etc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global in flight Wi-Fi (entertainment) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

