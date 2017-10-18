The Global Sexual Wellness Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.03% During 2016-22: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Sexual Wellness Market Size and Forecast by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence Sexual Wellness Market Research Report Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ansell, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, and Reckitt Benckiser are the leading players in the global sexual wellness market. The market is expected to reach $37.19 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2016−2022. Factors such as an increase in per capita discretionary income of people globally and rapid growing number of dual-income households in developing as well as developed markets are major growth factors for the global sexual wellness market. While the sex toy segment is going to be the major revenue contributor to the global sexual wellness market, the condoms segment will post the highest growth rate during the forecast period. APAC will remain the largest market followed by Europe. Although the online distribution channel is going to witness a huge growth, the retail sale will constitute the major market share

Major vendors included in the report area as following:

Ansell

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Vendors Beate Uhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, Billy Boy, BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B. Cumming, CalExotics, Calvin Klein, Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Limited, Doc Johnson, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O’Neill, Hathor Professional, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare, ID Lubricants, Innova Quality, Innovus Pharma, IXu, Karex Berhad, L Brands, La Maison Lejaby, La Perla, LELO, Lise Charmel, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MTLC Latex, Orient Industry, PHE, pjur group, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Silk Parasol, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms, STRATA Various Product Design, Suki (OhMiBod), Tenga, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Yes Company, Tianjin, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, Female Health Company, XR.

Scope of the Report

The study considers the present scenario of the global sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2022. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading 4 companies and 59 other prominent companies operating in the market.

Sales of major sexual wellness market companies (sex toys and condoms) were aggregated to arrive at an estimate of the market size in terms of volume. The same approach is used to calculate the market size in terms of revenue. The report provides the analysis of the key segments of the market by product type, distribution channels, geography, country, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis of revenue from various segments:

Product Type

Sex toys

Condoms

Sexual lubricants

Exotic lingerie

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail

Sex specialty stores

Mass market players

Drug stores/pharmacies

Grocery stores

Online stores

Major Geographies

APAC

Europe

North America

RoW

Key Countries

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Japan

UK

US

Sexual wellness is an approach toward sexual health and encourages the well-being related to human sexuality. Sexual wellness products focus on enhancing sexual experience among end-users and keeping check on their sexual health.

The global sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2016−2022. The demand for these products from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and India. While the online retail market for these products is particularly well-developed and growing in the developed market, increasing presence of online retailers such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay in developing countries would push for a strong growth in developing economies in the future.

The report provides a holistic view of the global sexual wellness market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Sexual Wellness Market Dynamics

Introduction of innovative condoms to propel the market growth

Implementing comprehensive sex education for teenagers, growing cases of AIDs/HIV, increasing prevalence of STDs, and increasing acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are the major factor that will enable the market growth during the forecast period. Penetration of internet services, improved economy, increased promotional and marketing activities, introduction of innovative condom designs are the emerging trends that are going to drive the market.

Sexual Wellness Market: Segmental Overview

Sex toys to remain the most dominant segment

Sex toys are witnessing a high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan. The segment is likely to account for a market share of 59.90% in 2022. The sex toys segment is followed by the condoms segment. The exotic lingerie and sexual lubricant segments are witnessing increased demand among end-users. Women are the majority buyers of these products worldwide. Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as sex specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass market players, drug store or pharmacies, and grocery stores.

Sexual Wellness Market: Geographical Analysis

APAC to remain the largest market

APAC is expected to remain the largest market with more than 38% market share. The region is led by China where sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants are witnessing a surge in their demand. The market for sexual wellness products is witnessing a high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and sexual wellness products are also gaining popularity among end-users. Europe and North America to be the second and third largest market globally. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.