Global Same-day Delivery Market 2017: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2021

The report provides in depth study of “Same-day Delivery” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Same-day Delivery Market Analysis And Forecast

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Same-day Delivery industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Same-day Delivery market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 46.06% from 690 million $ in 2013 to 2150 million $ in 2016, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Same-day Delivery market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2021 , The market size of the Same-day Delivery will reach 4620 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.



Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Between cities , One single city, , , )

Industry Segmentation (B2B, B2C, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table Of Contents

Section 1 Same-day Delivery Product Definition

Section 2 Global Same-day Delivery Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Same-day Delivery Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Same-day Delivery Business Revenue

2.3 Global Same-day Delivery Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.1 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.1.1 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.1.2 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 A-1 Express Interview Record

3.1.4 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Business Profile

3.1.5 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Product Specification

3.2 DHL Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.2.1 DHL Same-day Delivery Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.2.2 DHL Same-day Delivery Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 DHL Same-day Delivery Business Overview

3.2.5 DHL Same-day Delivery Product Specification

3.3 FedEx Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.3.1 FedEx Same-day Delivery Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2013-2016

3.3.2 FedEx Same-day Delivery Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 FedEx Same-day Delivery Business Overview

3.3.5 FedEx Same-day Delivery Product Specification

3.4 TForce Final Mile Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.5 UPS Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

3.6 USA Couriers Same-day Delivery Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.1.2 Canada Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.3.2 Japan Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.3.3 India Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.3.4 Korea Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.4.2 UK Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.4.3 France Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.4.4 Italy Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.4.5 Europe Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.5.2 Africa Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.5.3 GCC Same-day Delivery Market Size and Price Analysis 2013-2016

4.6 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2013-2016

4.7 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2013-2016

5.2 Different Same-day Delivery Product Type Price 2013-2016

5.3 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Continued…….

