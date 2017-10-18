Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017

This report studies the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market, analyzes and researches the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Oracle Corporation 
Merge Healthcare Incorporated 
Medidata Solutions 
PAREXEL International Corporation 
MedNet Solutions 
Bio-Optronics 
Forte Research Systems 
ERT Clinical 
DATATRAK International 
Bioclinica

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) can be split into 
Web-based CTMS 
Licensed Enterprise CTMS 
Cloud-based CTMS

Market segment by Application, Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) can be split into 
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies 
Contract Research Organizations 
Medical Device Companies 
Hospitals 
Academic Research Centers

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) 
1.1 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Web-based CTMS 
1.3.2 Licensed Enterprise CTMS 
1.3.3 Cloud-based CTMS 
1.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies 
1.4.2 Contract Research Organizations 
1.4.3 Medical Device Companies 
1.4.4 Hospitals 
1.4.5 Academic Research Centers

2 Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Oracle Corporation 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Merge Healthcare Incorporated 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Medidata Solutions 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 PAREXEL International Corporation 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 MedNet Solutions 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Bio-Optronics 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Forte Research Systems 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 ERT Clinical 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 DATATRAK International 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Bioclinica 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued…..

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

