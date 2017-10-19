SYRIAN IMMIGRANT TEACHES FREE WEB DESIGN CLASSES FOR REFUGEES
TORONTO, ON – Today Rosaline Digital Marketing is hosting a web design training programme for refugees and new immigrants.
This workshop is part of a series of free year-round workshops that teach new Canadians the fundamentals of web design, social media marketing and search engine optimization.
The educational and motivational programme is targeted towards youths, women and entrepreneurs looking to build their first business and gain practical experience for the workplace.
Company founder and workshop teacher, Anas Aldera, wants to help change the harsh unemployment reality for immigrants and refugees.
The unemployment rate for immigrants who have been in Canada for less than five years is nearly double the national average and in many provinces half of adult Syrian refugees are still without a job one year after arrival.
As a Syrian immigrant himself, Aldera was grateful for all the help he received from Canadians when he first arrived. It was with the generous assistance from Canadians and the knowledge he gained from a career in marketing and design that he was able to build Rosaline Digital Marketing.
Now Aldera feels it’s his turn to give back to the community.
“I wanted to share my experience with someone who really needed it. I have high hopes that my courses will launch the careers of many businessmen and businesswomen.”
Thurea Algagex, a 22-year-old Syrian refugee who came to Canada in 2016 with her family who attended a workshop in July, said: “It was so good I want to go to another one. It was so helpful because here in Canada you need to communicate with people by Internet and social media and so his course really helped with that. It will also help me build a website for my family’s restaurant.”
Abeer Shamiea, a 30-year-old mother of two and recent immigrant from Dubai, said: “I studied information technology in Syria and I wanted to improve my knowledge in digital marketing because maybe this course is a chance to have a job.”
Currently, Rosaline only offers educational workshops but Aldera hopes to start a mentorship programme that will help refugees and immigrants secure paid employment in the near future.
Classes will be held at Rosaline Office on Oct. 21, 2017.
For more information about the workshops please visit Rosaline Digital Marketing Agency Toronto.
