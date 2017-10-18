Amaxra Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Founding Amid Continued Growth
Amaxra Inc., a business management and technology solutions company based in Redmond, WA, has reached the 10th anniversary of their founding.REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaxra Inc., a business management and technology solutions company based in Redmond, WA, has announced that they’ve reached the 10th anniversary of their founding on October 8, 2007. The company was started by CEO and President Rosalyn Arntzen after leaving Microsoft, a company she had worked for in the UK, Australia, and at Redmond corporate headquarters. From Ms. Arntzen as sole proprietor, the company has grown to over 60 consultants with expertise in a wide range of areas related to business and technology, as well as solution delivery and project-based consulting teams.
“Technology and business practices have gone through vast changes since I launched Amaxra, and Amaxra has evolved to keep pace,” said Ms. Arntzen. In our early years, I refused to have an on-premise server, so I like to say that Amaxra was in the cloud before there was a cloud. We were than able to use the expertise we developed in running our own business to help our customers make a successful transition to cloud-based solutions like Office 365 and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, plus more effectively manage important relationships and marketing automation with Dynamics 365.” As a partner with established expertise in providing Microsoft-based cloud solutions, Amaxra has obtained the Gold Microsoft competency in Small and Mid-market Cloud Solutions and silver competencies in Cloud Customer Relationship Management, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content.
In June of this year Amaxra was chosen as a finalist for the Microsoft Supplier Program (MSP) Excellence Award for the 5th year in a row, and in 2016 was named MSP Diversity Supplier of the Year. For 2017, Amaxra was recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of Seattle East Side’s 50 fastest growing private companies, and named #33 on their list of Top Women-Owned Companies. In 2016 Amaxra was #9 on the Journal’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work Form and was also named one of the 50 best workplaces for flexibility in the U.S. by Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work. Amaxra has also been recognized in Inc Magazine's prestigious annual list of the nation's fastest growing private companies in both 2013 and 2016.
“It’s very gratifying to reach this milestone. We’ve had a great 10 years delivering both technology and people solutions that meet or exceed our customers’ goals,” says Ms. Arntzen. “We’re a technology company but we’re really focused on business results. When customers get the results they want, then we know that we’ve helped them get real value from their technology and people investments.”
