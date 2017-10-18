Global Cell Culture Instruments And Consumables Market To Reach USD 21,058 Million By 2022
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research™, the global cell culture market will grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 21,058 million by 2022, driven by increase in the life science research, advancement in cell based technology, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising demand for cell based therapies, and increasing cell based production. However, high cost of cell culture research and high risk of contamination have embraced the growth of cell culture market globally. Further, handling and optimization of protocol for in vitro studies poses a great challenge for the growth of this market.
The global cell culture market is mainly segmented by product, (consumables and instruments), by application, (vaccination, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening and development, recombinant products, stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, and others), and by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic institutes, and research centers)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts To 2022. The cell culture consumables commanded major share in the global market with the media contributing the largest share of this market. The use of cell culture consumables is rapidly increasing due to the advancement of high content analysis techniques and increased large biomolecular therapies. The adoption of cell culture consumables is further expected to grow for research or clinical purpose to meet high standard performance, consistency, and safety.
Browse in-depth report at http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-size-2022/
North America holds the major share in the global cell culture market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to increased funding in medical research, drug development regulations which demand cell culture products, growing aging population and thereby prevalence of various chronic diseases, and direct & indirect financial investments in the pharma biotech industries. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the cell culture market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to high population zone, various technological advancements, increasing investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, increasing investment from government & non-government bodies, and growing pharma-biotech industry in the region.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product and application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global cell culture market were collaborations & partnerships, new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions. The key players operating in the global cell culture market are Irvine Scientific, HiMedia Laboratories, Cell Culture Company (CCC) LLC, Merck & Co., Incorporation, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza (Switzerland), Corning Incorporation, Becton Dickinson (BD), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen, Sera Care Life Sciences Incorporation, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC).
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of products, applications, end users, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for cell culture across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends in the global Cell culture market?
Who are the major players in the global cell culture market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global cell culture market?
What are the recent developments in the global cell culture market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global cell culture market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
What are the local emerging players in the global cell culture market and how do they compete with the global players?
