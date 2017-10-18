Lutein & Zeaxanthin Supplementation for Macular Degeneration Could Lead to Significant Health Care Savings
In North America, the cost of age-related macular degeneration is equally staggering and growing every year. It is estimated that 20 million adults will be affected with macular degeneration by 2020. Another study by Frost & Sullivan in 2013 concluded that $7.4 billion could be saved in the US between 2013 and 2020, if older adults at risk of developing AMD consume vision supplements containing lutein and zeaxanthin.
Increased use of computers is negatively affecting our eyesight:
A study recently concluded that North Americans sit in front of one or many electronic screens for more than 5 hours per day. This prolonged and daily exposure to blue light is playing havoc with our vision. Lutein and zeaxanthin act like sunscreen protecting our retina against oxidative damage by filtering out the excess blue light.
Are you getting enough lutein and zeaxanthin?
The human body does not naturally produce lutein or zeaxanthin so we must get it from the food we eat or by the daily use of eye supplements containing these two natural carotenoids. It is estimated that the average daily intake of lutein & zeaxanthin in the U.S. is ~2 mg, which is far below that shown to reduce the risk of age-related vision changes.
Rich dietary sources of lutein & zeaxanthin are leafy green vegetables such as kale and spinach, peas, summer squash and Brussels sprouts. Taking a good quality daily supplement is an easy way to ensure you are getting the recommended daily dose of these two important eye health nutrients.
While it is important to save on the future cost of health care system, it is more important to preserve your vision! The cost of losing one’s eyesight, independence and sense of control is incalculable. Of all the senses, losing one’s eyesight is often the most feared and has been shown to lead to increased social isolation and depression.
Saffron 2020 eye supplement provides high quality lutein & zeaxanthin:
Saffron 2020 contains lutein & zeaxanthin in addition to saffron and other eye health nutrients. It is formulated as a daily vision supplement for anyone concerned about maintaining eye health, including those affected by macular degeneration. Saffron 2020 is formulated based on more than 20 years of accumulated research on the role of nutrients for eye health. This saffron-containing eye supplement has improved the quality of life for many people affected by age-related eye health changes.
For more information or to order Saffron 2020 visit Persavita.com or call 1800.430.1422
About Persavita:
Persavita harnesses the power of super-spice saffron to create nutritional supplements for the aging population. The company’s flagship product is Saffron 2020, which is approved by Health Canada to help support and maintain eye health in age-related macular degeneration. Effectiveness and safety of Saffron 2020 are established through recognized scientific and GMP procedures.
Kathy Ware
Groupe Persavita Inc
1.800.430.1422
email us here
Lutein containing eye health supplement, Saffron 2020, has changed quality of life for many people affected by macular degeneration.