Intermountain Healthcare Announces Precision Health Research Endeavors With 10x Genomics
Linked-Reads will be used to advance precision health and personalized medicineSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermountain Precision Genomics and 10x Genomics announced today, the addition of Chromium™ Genome Solution to the Translational Science Center (TSC). The center currently houses several of the latest high-throughput next-generation sequencing instruments for large-scale whole genome sequencing. The announcement comes in conjunction with the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Conference, held in Orlando, FL October 17-21, 2017. The ASHG Annual Meeting provides a forum for presentation and discussion of cutting-edge science in all areas of human genetics.
According to Helaman Escobar, Director of Intermountain’s Translational Science Center, “The instruments in the Translational Science Center coupled with the technology solutions provided by 10x Genomics support Intermountain Healthcare’s initiative to advance precision health to bring personalized medicine from the lab bench to clinical practice and improve patient’s lives.”
“We are thrilled that Linked-Reads have been selected for this initiative. Access to long-range sequence information is becoming the standard for obtaining the most comprehensive understanding of disease, and we look forward to help enable Intermountain Healthcare to gain valuable insights that have previously not been possible," said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics.
One of the primary goals of the Translational Science Center is to sequence groups of samples from Intermountain’s extensive BioRepository, where biopsy specimens have been stored for decades. In reference to the biobank, Lincoln Nadauld, MD, PhD, stated, “The secrets to how we should treat our patients in the future are locked away in our samples stored from patients of the past.” The TSC will create a pipeline of genomic information and eventually impact personalized clinical practice. The TSC will also collaborate with investigators and clinicians inside and outside the network of Intermountain hospitals and clinics to enable their research initiatives.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is changing the definition of sequencing by providing an innovative genomics platform that dramatically upgrades the capabilities of existing sequencing technologies. This is achieved through a combination of new microfluidic science, chemistry and bioinformatics. By implementing GemCode Technology within the Chromium System, researchers can now, for the first time, find new structural variants, haplotypes and other valuable genomic information with comprehensive workflows for Single Cell, V(D)J, Genome, Exome and de novo Assembly applications that incorporate their pre-existing sequencing technologies. For more information, please visit www.10xGenomics.com.
About Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 180 clinics, a Medical Group with about 1,500 employed physicians and advanced practitioners, a health plan group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain Healthcare, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
About Intermountain Precision Genomics Translational Science Center
Intermountain Precision Genomics announced the creation of a Translational Science Center (TSC) within the Intermountain Healthcare system in January 2017. The center will house several of the latest high-throughput next-generation sequencing instruments for large-scale whole genome sequencing. This initiative comes as Intermountain’s next step to bring personalized medicine from the lab bench to clinical practice and improve patient’s lives.
For more information about Precision Genomics, please visit: precisioncancer.org
