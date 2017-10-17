New Documentary "Le Ride" Screens Throughout U.S. One Night Only Thursday, November 9

Locate Theater and Reserve Tickets at https://us.demand.film/le-ride/

Film From "The Amazing Race's" Phil Keoghan Chronicles Attempt to Recreate the Tour de France Course on a Vintage Bike With No Gears and Marginal Brakes

I really believe that its only by pushing yourself to the borders of suffering and discomfort that you really find out who you are. ” — Phil Keoghan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following three months of exclusive screenings in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Canada, LE RIDE, the new documentary feature film from Phil Keoghan, host (for 29 seasons) of the hit CBS’ series “The Amazing Race,” will screen for one night only at more than 300 theaters throughout the U.S. The one-night-only event is possible through a special arrangement with Regal, UA and Edwards Cinemas and LE RIDE’s distributor, Demand Film.

In each location, LE RIDE will screen at 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 9.

Tickets for the one-night-only screening event must be reserved in advance at https://us.demand.film/le-ride/

LE RIDE follows Phil Keoghan and his friend Ben Cornell as they attempt to recreate the original route of the 1928 Tour de France. Averaging 240 kilometers a day for 26 days, Phil and Ben traverse the unforgiving mountains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, on original vintage steel 1928 racing bikes with no gears and marginal brakes. The documentary takes inspiration from the remarkable true story of Australians Sir Hubert Opperman, Ernie Bainbridge and Percy Osborne, and New Zealander Harry Watson as the first English-speaking team to compete in the Tour de France. They arrived after six weeks at sea, under-trained and under-resourced, untested and completely written off by the French media. The 1928 Tour was the toughest in history -- a hell-on-wheels race of attrition. Only 41 finished out of 161 starters, yet remarkably, three were from the Australian team. This extraordinary story of achievement against the odds has never been told on film -- until now.

About Demand Film

Demand Film specializes in the targeted release of quality documentary films utilizing a proven crowd-sourcing model that pairs audience with films that hold special appeal to them. Film fans can request to “host” screenings wherever they are located, and Demand Film, through agreements with theater chains throughout the U.S., can schedule a screening. LE RIDE is the first film from Demand Film to receive national distribution via the one-night-only screening.

