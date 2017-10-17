Adhesives Market Worth USD 53.5 Billion By 2022
Meticulous Research published a report titled as 'Adhesives Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2017-2022)'.WEMBLEY, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives market is expected to reach USD 53,503.0 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, according to a recent publication by Meticulous Research™. The global adhesives market is primarily driven by growing demand for consumer goods with rising urbanization & improving lifestyle; rising demand for hot melts adhesives; and growing automotive industry with increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitted vehicles. Further, rising demand from emerging economies and growing need for eco-friendly, low VOC, & green sustainable adhesives offers significant opportunities for the growth of adhesives market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The global adhesives market is mainly segmented by type into non-reactive adhesives (water based adhesives, solvent based adhesives, pressure sensitive adhesives, and hot melt adhesives), reactive adhesives (multi-part adhesives and one-party adhesives). The one part adhesives market is further segmented into heat curing adhesives, moisture curing adhesives, and UV curing adhesives. The market is also analyzed by application (packaging industry, construction industry, automotive industry, electronics & electrical industry, furniture & laminates industry, leather & footwear industry, consumer/do-it-yourself, medical industry and others), and by origin [natural and synthetic (acrylics, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate-ethylene, polyurethane, ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyethylene, and others)
On the basis of type, non-reactive adhesives segment dominated the overall adhesives market and is also expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives due to their lower VOCs and their wider application in many industries including packaging, construction, automotive, electronics & electrical, leather & footwear, and medical industries.
Geographic Overview
Based on the geography, global adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region holds the major share in global adhesives market, owing to the huge demand for adhesives in industrial manufacturing in the region. In addition, rising industrialization; infrastructural developments, and rising private & government investments in these sectors; rising demand for various consumer goods from large population base; growing income level; and rising urbanization are the other key factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific adhesives market. Asia-Pacific region is also the fastest-growing regional market in the global adhesives industry.
Key players
The key players in the global adhesives market are 3M (U.S.), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Avery Dennison (U.S.) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Royal Adhesives and Sealants (U.S.), Franklin International, Inc. (U.S.), LORD Corporation (U.S.), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.).
Key questions answered in the report
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, application, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for adhesives across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global adhesives market?
Who are the major players in the global adhesives market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the recent developments in the global adhesives market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global adhesives market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global adhesives market and how do they compete with the global players?
