Artist David Wiener Joins Elite Group of Automotive Artists

Garage Graphics is taking customization of personal space to a whole new level. “Most of us share space that is usually decorated by others. As humans, we need to individually express ourselves and have a space that reflects our unique persona. Whether a garage, man cave, office, or other go-to space, these areas reflect our individuality. People desire to install art that is not only elegant, but appeals to them emotionally. Recognizing this need, Garage Graphics selected a group of high-profile, automotive artists who create elegant images in a variety of ways. Imagine a graphic, 10, 20 or even 40 feet wide accenting your workshop,” said Doug Buchanan, Founder of Garage Graphics.
As one of the featured artists in the Garage Graphics collection, David Wiener brings a unique esthetic to automotive art with his modern, abstract pieces that feature details of exotic automobiles in “collage,” creating a new way of looking at art and cars.
At 16, David Wiener was one of America’s youngest professional photographers, shooting Formula One Grand Prix racing, the Indianapolis 500, the Americas Cup, and the US Open. Over the course of his 35-year career as a serial entrepreneur, David has designed race cars and team liveries, built custom Porsches, and created high-end products for Ferrari, all the while using his photographic talent to document and market these programs.
“Cars have played an integral role in my career. Whether capturing action shots or using my technique of Photographic Constructs to create abstract art – there is nothing as elegant and timeless as a well-designed car. Having my work featured alongside these great photographers is an honor,” said Wiener.
“David’s Artwork is indeed unique, very colorful,and his attention to detail just grabs you! That detail draws you into the art piece and holds your attention while you search for all its special qualities. Once David described to me how he creates these pieces and how large the digital files are, I knew that his work would be a perfect fit for the large murals we are capable of printing at Garage Graphics,” said Buchanan.
These vibrant Images can be front or back-lit, freestanding, and customized to fit specific dimensions. Printed on fabric with an aluminum framing system, this large scale photographic fine art is impactful, creating a perfect mural or backdrop for home or commercial settings.
David Wiener Fine Art, located in Park City, Utah, and been internationally exhibited as well as commissioned by corporate and private collectors. Visit www.davidwienerart.com www.linkedin.com/in/davidwiener1
In 1987, Doug Buchanan became the third generation to own Renze, which was founded in 1895. Under his direction, the company entered the world of large-format digital printing, which includes dye-sublimation fabric printing. A passion of all three generations has been collecting and enjoying fine automobiles. Garage Graphics celebrates this passion. https://www.garagegraphics.net/
