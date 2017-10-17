@revenue announces New Leadership and Partner

"I have fallen in (professional) love!

@revenue is excited to announce Megan Robinson as our new Partner and Vice President of Marketing.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- @revenue is excited to announce Megan Robinson as our new Partner and Vice President of Marketing. Her unique blend of experience from corporate marketing, agency side roles and entrepreneurial endeavor at Carnival Cruise Line, FCB and Robinson EMarketing give her the experience and perspective to lead and continue to grow the marketing business. For over 10 months, Megan has been a contributor while also maintaining her own practice. During this time there was a transition, change, and evolution. Megan was quickly identified as a key leader.

"I learned early in my career that when you find great talent, you do whatever you have to do to keep it," Marie Hale, CEO & Co-Founder expressed. "Megan became the quintessential balance that @revenue needed to forge our next step of growth, and we are tremendously lucky to have her. There is nothing that makes me as proud as hearing that our clients are talking about how much they love each member of the team. Best gossip ever!"

As an accomplished marketing executive Megan Robinson is looking forward to continuing to grow and develop the team and their mission to serve the small businesses. @revenue is keenly focused on creating true growth for business under 20m. In this market, they can see the impact of growing the revenue in a business. It sends kids to college, gives hardworking entrepreneurs the funds they need to grow, and impacts the community that we live in.

"I have fallen in (professional) love with the @revenue team, approach, and values. I am honored to get to collaborate with such a fantastic team and thrilled to be a part of the wonderful work they produce." - Megan Robinson

@revenue is a sales and marketing collaborative that works on strategic marketing plans and implementation as well as sales coaching and training. Their marketing capabilities are both wide and deep. Their team consists of experts in the practices of digital marketing, SEO, social media, content development, video strategy and editing, email, CRM, speaking, branding and public engagement. For more information about @revenue and our approach to strategy and marketing, visit our website at www.atrevenue.com.

Contact: Marie Hale, 1-630-631-7713, marie@atrevenue.com