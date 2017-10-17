GSF Mortgage Names Frank Papaleo as VP of Retail Sales
Papaleo has worked in leadership roles throughout his 16 years in the mortgage industry. During his tenure, he was continuously a top producer and went on to open his own branch. Papaleo joined GSF Mortgage in 2012 as a producing branch manager and was quickly promoted to regional manager in 2013, where he began recruiting and developing new branches.
“The close, transparent relationship that GSF has with each team member is what makes the company so special and this is what makes me proud to be a part of it,” says Papaleo.
“I want to congratulate Frank on his promotion. Frank has contributed a great deal to GSF’s success and it is much deserved. His leadership abilities and non-nonsense approach are assets to GSF and most importantly sales teams that he leads. We are excited to watch Frank thrive in his new role,” says President Chad Jampedro.
Papaleo can be reached at (215) 839-3959 or fpapaleo@gogsf.com.
GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.
# # #
GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.
Alyssa Schwabe
GSF Mortgage Corp.
2629011471
email us here