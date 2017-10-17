Consumer Bankruptcy Pinnacle – Certification by the American Bankruptcy Board.

Philadelphia, PA USA Law Firm's Co Founder and Senior Partner again receives Consumer Bankruptcy certification from the American Board of Certification

This certification is important to me. If I needed help with consumer bankruptcy I wouldn't use an attorney that hasn't stepped up and taken the time to get certified. It's the right thing to do!” — Michael A. Cataldo, Co-Founder

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael A. Cataldo, Esquire, Co-founder of the esteemed law firm of Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. has once again been conferred as a Certified - Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney in Philadelphia, PA by the American Board of Certification (ABC). The Board is the nation’s premier legal specialty certification organization certifying attorneys as specialists for Consumer Bankruptcy.



Attorney Cataldo and his partner, Michael A. Cibik Esq. are the only holders of this designation within Philadelphia, PA. Attorney Cataldo has held the certification for 28 consecutive years. Personally, Mr. Cataldo has handled over 10,000 bankruptcy cases while the firm has handled well over 20,000 personal bankruptcies. The firm only represents individuals and small business owners and their claims.



The ABC programs are designed to identify and recognize those attorneys in consumer or business bankruptcy who have met or exceeded rigorous certification standards relating to experience, continuing legal education, integrity, and peer review; in addition to demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of the law in their specialty area.

Debtors rights is a passion with Attorney Cataldo, which is why he goes above and beyond the standard training and seeks this rigorous and comprehensive training. Besides the time spent away from his practice, Attorney Cataldo successfully completed a comprehensive day-long examination.



The examination includes bankruptcy/creditors rights law, legal ethics and substantive questions in the specialty. Further, each applicant must show significant experience in legal matters and a substantive dedication of their practice of such matters. Providing professional references and participating in a minimum of 60 hours of continuing legal education over a three year period.



For over 35 years, the debt-relief law firm of Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. has been the cost-effective Philadelphia, PA Consumer Bankruptcy driven attorney firm.



Have questions? Need help? Call Attorney Michael Cataldo at 215-735-1000 or contact him at Philadelphiabankruptcylawers.com for a no charge situation review and consultation.



