Securiport Proudly Sponsors the ICAO TRIP Symposium and Exhibition
Gold sponsor, Securiport, to speak at ICAO TRIP Symposium and Exhibition on comprehensive approaches to traveler identification managementWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining this year’s exclusive international panel of agencies at the ICAO TRIP Thirteenth Symposium and Exhibition is Securiport, a global leader in the design and implementation of immigration control, border security, and threat assessment solutions, in Montreal, October 24- 26, 2017.
As a Gold Corporate Sponsor, Securiport executives have been invited to participate in the conference. Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Enrique Segura, will give a presentation on how the latest innovations from Securiport in civil aviation and advanced analytics can help make air travel more secure and efficient.
WHO: Securiport,
Dr. Enrique Segura, President & Chief Executive Officer
WHAT: ICAO TRIP Thirteenth Symposium and Exhibition
WHERE: Montreal, Canada
WHEN: October 24th to October 26th
The ICAO TRIP Symposium and Exhibition is an annual multidisciplinary meeting of policy makers, senior managers and industry leaders tasked with securing border integrity through border control management processes. Securiport is proud to join this year’s forum which will bring together border protection forces and agencies to discuss the future of border security in order to enhance international collaboration and to address the threats faced by international civil aviation.
