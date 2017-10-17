Food Lovers Flocking to Taste of Perth Amboy
The Taste features wonderful food and creatively-decorated serving stations in a relaxed environment.
Enjoy live entertainment by Venus, the belly dancer, Alborada Spanish Dance Theater, a DJ and youth group performing traditional Mexican dances.
The City-by-the-Bay's top Latin and international chefs are preparing spectacular cuisine aboard the St. Charles riverboat on Oct. 19 at 6 PM
The City’s Business Improvement District (BID), which is organizing the annual event, and Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz urge people to buy their Taste tickets ahead of time. People can purchase tickets online at Eventbrite’s 2017 Taste of Perth Amboy and the cost is $30 a person for adults and $15 for senior adults and youth under 17. Right now, only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door (cash or check payment only). Proceeds from The Taste will be donated to the Perth Amboy Free Public Library.
Over 25 local restaurants, food crafters, bakers, cafes, caterers, dessert makers and fast casual eateries are participating in The Taste. Attendees can sample City-by-the-Bay’s finest fare by visiting food serving stations in St. Charles’ main dining area. Over 300 people are expected to attend The Taste.
BID Chairman Barry Rosengarten said, “Our Taste is a sensational showcase of all the spectacular cuisine that the City’s restaurants, cafes and fun dining places create and serve each day. Now, you can sample all the skillfully prepared appetizers, entrees and desserts from the community’s top chefs in one location and on a single evening. You’re invited to take an epicurean journey that includes exceptional cooking, wonderful hospitality and amazing entertainment.”
To make the evening more fun, the BID has arranged for live music and entertainment. Venus, who is New Jersey’s leading Middle Eastern Belly Dancer, is one of the main attractions at The Taste. Venus’ marvelous artistry and sensual expression swept the audience off its feet at last year’s food celebration. Also performing is the Alborada Spanish Dance Theater, whose repertoire runs the artistic gamut from Spanish Gypsy Flamenco and traditional dances to passionate footwork with Hispanic, Celtic and Moorish influences.
Rounding out the entertainment is the lively sounds mixed by an awesome DJ from NYC Party Masters. A group of young performers will perform Mexican cultural dances as well. Master of Ceremonies for the evening is Sergio Diaz, who serves on the BID’s Board of Directors and is the Business Development Officer at 1st Constitution Bank.
Tickets to The Taste, which are selling quickly, are also available at local restaurants, businesses and bank branches. People can now purchase tickets at the following locations in Perth Amboy:
• City Hall, Business Improvement District (BID) Office, 260 High Street
• Bonao Restaurant, 349 Oak Street
• Don Manuel International Restaurant, 287 State Street
• 1st Constitution Bank, 145 Fayette Street
• Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 258 Smith Street
• Provident Bank, 399 State Street
• Santibana Travel, 362 State Street
The BID’s Executive Manager Junel Hutchinson said, “Our Taste event is created for everyone who loves food and enjoys dining out. You and your friends can experience the creative cuisine, cooking, baking and food presentation from Perth Amboy’s top restaurants and food purveyors. We are also providing music, entertainment and more, so please join us for a memorable evening that also benefits our beloved public library.”
A group of judges will sample the cuisine, select the best dishes and award trophies. The judges are Ana Maria Zevallos, Zevallos Skrocki Home for Funerals; Douglas Dmeza, Perth Amboy Housing Authority, and Cyd Katz, New Jersey Isn’t Boring website. The Taste of Perth Amboy honors include the “Best Taste,” “Best Dessert,” and the coveted “People’s Choice Award.” Mayor Wilda Diaz will present the trophies to winners in each category.
Here is the list of participating restaurants:
Baby Cakes
Bonao Restaurant
Buena Vida
Cazadores
Copa de Oro
Cornucopia Cruise Lines
Don Manuel
El Boy
Ferrara Bakery
La Mixtura de Wong
La Terrazza Latina
Paella Party
Paila y Leña
Perth Amboy Dunkin Donuts
Raritan Coffee Shop
Rico Taco Mex
Se Salio El Pollo
Seabra's Armory
Sipo's Bakery
The Barge
Torres Café
Vita Centro
Your Cuban Café
7-Eleven
About the Perth Amboy BID
The Perth Amboy BID serves local businesses, property owners, the community and visitors by scheduling and presenting a year-long program of special events. The program includes business seminars, skill building programs for employees, and such festivals as the Taste of Perth Amboy. For more information, contact BID Manager Junel Hutchinson at 732-826-0290, ext. 4048, or jhutchinson@perthamboynj.org. The BID’s office is located in Perth Amboy City Hall, 260 High Street.
