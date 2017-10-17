API Testing Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “API Testing Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022” To Its Research Database.
PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- API Testing Market 2017
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “API Testing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The API Testing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global API Testing market, analyzes and researches the API Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Astegic (US)
Axway (US)
Bleum (China)
CA Technologies (US)
Cigniti Technologies (India)
Cygnet Infotech (India)
IBM (US)
Inflectra Corporation (US)
Infosys (India)
Load Impact (Sweden)
LogiGear Corporation (US)
Micro Focus (UK)
Nevatech (US)
Oracle (US)
Parasoft Corporation (US)
Tricentis (Austria)
Vector Software (US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, API Testing can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, API Testing can be split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Retail & E-commerce
Telecommunications
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global API Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of API Testing
1.1 API Testing Market Overview
1.1.1 API Testing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global API Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 API Testing Market by Type
1.3.1 On-Premises
1.3.2 Cloud-Based
1.4 API Testing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Manufacturing
1.4.4 Media & Entertainment
1.4.5 Retail & E-commerce
1.4.6 Telecommunications
1.4.7 Others
2 Global API Testing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 API Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Astegic (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Axway (US)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Bleum (China)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 CA Technologies (US)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Cigniti Technologies (India)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Cygnet Infotech (India)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 IBM (US)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Inflectra Corporation (US)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Infosys (India)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Load Impact (Sweden)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 API Testing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued….
