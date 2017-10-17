Does it always have to be a fight? Can parallel distribution and industry work together?
Workshop A: Parallel Trade Management Strategies | 08.30 - 12.30
Led by: PAREXEL
Parallel trade in pharmaceuticals is a mature and developed business but continues to challenge manufacturers. Through interactive discussions and case reviews, this workshop will help you to address all the above challenges relating to parallel trade. You will be able to re-assess the best strategy and option suitable to your business including pricing and supply management.
Workshop B: EU legal issues to be aware of in the context of parallel trade of
pharmaceutical products | 13.30 - 17.30
Led by: Bristows
This workshop aims to address the issues that the pharmaceutical industry faces in protecting its SIP rights and its distribution strategies whilst at the same time remaining on the right side of competition law; as well as exploring the regulatory requirements that the parallel traders will have to comply with.
Attendees will develop a better understanding of the legal issues using an interactive case study based approach which will highlight and identify the relevant matters along the way. The potential effects of Brexit will also be explored.
12th Annual Parallel Trade
6th – 7th February 2018
Holiday Inn Kensington, London, UK
