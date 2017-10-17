Global Sports Nutrition Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

Global Sports Nutrition Market

SUMMARY

Growing focus on active lifestyles and a balance between diet, exercise and health has driven the sports nutrition market. Sports nutrition has recently emerged as a recognized specialty area within the field of nutrition. It is a specialization that closely studies the needs of human body after rigorous exercise or any sports. Sports nutrition products are referred to as supplements because they fulfill the need for essential nutrients in the body.

Sports nutrition products are classified under protein and non-protein products. The sports protein products are further classified into protein powder, protein RTDs and protein bars. These products are used as a source of energy which is critical in building new muscle tissues. North America is the largest sports nutrition market globally. It has the most advanced fitness market, which derives the demand for more varied sports nutrition products.

The global sport nutrition market holds huge potential with rapid innovations and increasing health consciousness among people. The growth factors of the market include increase in fitness club members, high penetration of gym club memberships; rise in per person consumption on sports nutrition, and rise of e-commerce which has increased the online penetration of sports nutrition products worldwide. Other factors which contribute to the growth of the market include escalating obese population, rise in urban population and middle class population along with growing younger population, who are more actively involved in sports and exercise.

The global sports nutrition market is trending with innovation, increasing health awareness, entry of new users and on the go trend in the market. However, the market growth will be hindered by counterfeit product availability at large, tightening rules, and spread of negative press.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global sports nutrition market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market. The report profiles Hormel Foods Corp, Post Holdings Inc., Glanbia PLC, GNC holdings Inc.

